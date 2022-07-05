AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in June

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGFMF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

AGFMF stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

