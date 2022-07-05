Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AUGG opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

