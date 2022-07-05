C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.88

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.88 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.22). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 184.20 ($2.23), with a volume of 241,948 shares.

CCR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.49) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £723.70 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.88.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

