Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of BSAC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $741.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.89 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

