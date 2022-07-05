Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
BSAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of BSAC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 38.29%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
