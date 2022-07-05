Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

