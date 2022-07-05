K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

KBL opened at C$32.26 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$29.60 and a twelve month high of C$45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.19. The stock has a market cap of C$345.83 million and a PE ratio of 51.78.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.62%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

