Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

