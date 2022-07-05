Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $124.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.