Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.96.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ERF opened at C$18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.25. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$23.29.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

