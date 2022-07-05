MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

