Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $87.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nevro stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Nevro has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $168.19.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nevro (Get Rating)
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
