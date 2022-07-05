Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $87.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,933 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Nevro stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Nevro has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $168.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

