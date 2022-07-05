OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.39.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OpGen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OpGen by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

