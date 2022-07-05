GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
