GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

