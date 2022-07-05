Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $102,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zynga by 52,419.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,889 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

