H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 322 ($3.90) price objective on the stock.

LON HAT opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.03) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of £132.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,200.00. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 243.70 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.44 ($4.62).

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

