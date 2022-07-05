Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.64) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,259.38 ($27.36).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($14.68) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,536.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The stock has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($30.27).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.59), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,638,774.16).

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.