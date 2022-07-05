PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Given New GBX 96 Price Target at Barclays

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.27) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £577.81 million and a P/E ratio of 876.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About PRS REIT (Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

