Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FXPO. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £754.62 million and a PE ratio of 105.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.80. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

