Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 272 at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.48) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354.40 ($4.29).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 275.80 ($3.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.88. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

