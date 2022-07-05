United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Barclays

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,220 ($14.77) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,098 ($13.30).

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,025.50 ($12.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,077.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,079.74. The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -122.95. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 961.80 ($11.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -518.07%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.68), for a total transaction of £561,809.73 ($680,321.78).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

