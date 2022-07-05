Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Decreased by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $81.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

