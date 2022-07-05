Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.