Financial Comparison: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36% Altex Industries 652.54% 34.68% 16.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northern Oil and Gas and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.91%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 3.95 $6.36 million ($2.21) -11.48 Altex Industries $40,000.00 22.52 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

