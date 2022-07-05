FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Decreased by Analyst

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BHP Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($31.97) to GBX 2,590 ($31.36) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,714.42.

Shares of BHP opened at $54.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

