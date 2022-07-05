FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after buying an additional 2,979,481 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $12,716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after buying an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.