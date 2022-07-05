FY2022 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

FB Financial stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

