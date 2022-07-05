Critical Analysis: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Aeon Global Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 652.72 -$35.01 million ($4.37) -0.39 Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sera Prognostics and Aeon Global Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 994.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Aeon Global Health on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Aeon Global Health (Get Rating)

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

