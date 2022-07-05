Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) versus Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Critical Comparison

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -38.99% -136.64% -60.63% Datable Technology -132.15% N/A -152.23%

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Datable Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $45.55 million 0.35 -$15.06 million ($0.75) -0.89 Datable Technology $2.82 million 0.39 -$3.66 million ($0.04) -0.17

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datable Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elys Game Technology and Datable Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $5.24, indicating a potential upside of 682.09%. Given Elys Game Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Datable Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves approximately 100,000 online user accounts through ,300 web-shops, 8 corners, and 1 land based shop. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Datable Technology (Get Rating)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORM³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

