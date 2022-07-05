Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Head to Head Survey

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -16.97% N/A -0.68% Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.48% -24.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.11 -$25.70 million ($1.56) -0.34 Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 2.17 -$8.99 million ($1.15) -0.71

Petros Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. It offers Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria; Cambia, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug for migraine; Suvexx/Treximet, a migraine medicine; NeoVisc, an injectable viscosupplement for osteoarthritis; and Resultz, FullMarks, and LAUSBUB for head lice infestations. The company also provides Bezalip SR for patients with high cholesterol or high levels of triglycerides; Proferrin, an iron supplement for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency; Fiorinal 1 and Fiorinal C1 for the relief of tension-type headaches; Collatamp G for surgical implantation during surgery; PegaLAX, a laxative for the treatment of occasional constipation and irregularity; Mutaflor, a probiotic for the management and relief of chronic constipation and associated abdominal pain and cramps; MoviPrep for the cleansing of the colon in preparation for colonoscopy; and Soriatane to treat psoriasis and other keratinization disorders. In addition, it offers Pennsaid and Pennsaid 2% topical treatments for osteoarthritic pain; Vimovo for relief of arthritis symptoms; SYNERA and RAPYDAN topical patches used to help prevent pain associated with needle sticks and other superficial skin procedures; Yosprala for the prevention of heart attacks and strokes; and Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine Patch, a topical patch applied prior to painful medical procedures. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.