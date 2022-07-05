MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.