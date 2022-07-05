Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Realogy has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realogy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Realogy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 215,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

