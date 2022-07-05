ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.84.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 354,899 shares of company stock worth $816,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

