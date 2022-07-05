Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.14.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.