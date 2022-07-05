BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOL. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

BIOL opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

