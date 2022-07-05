USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.79 on Monday. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.