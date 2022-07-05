USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.79 on Monday. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About USCB Financial (Get Rating)
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.