Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SDPI opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.10. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.