Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNO. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.