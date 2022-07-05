Head to Head Contrast: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 27.78% 25.12% 4.53% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

This is a summary of current recommendations for PennyMac Financial Services and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 5 0 2.83 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.44%. Guild has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.84%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Guild.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $3.17 billion 0.80 $1.00 billion $12.47 3.66 Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Guild. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Guild on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments, response to customer inquiries, accounting for principal and interest, holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums, counseling delinquent borrowers, and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

