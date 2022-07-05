Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ETB stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
