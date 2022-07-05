Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ETB stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.