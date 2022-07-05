S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 36.7% in June

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

