Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $56.70

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

EPR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

