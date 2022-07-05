Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) PT at GBX 647.33

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.33 ($7.84).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHB shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.78) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 654 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 522 ($6.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 501.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 572.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 592.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, insider Simon J. Quayle bought 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($504,428.09).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

