FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issued By DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABCB opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

