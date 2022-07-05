FY2023 EPS Estimates for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the company will earn $9.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.83. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOC Hong Kong’s FY2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $77.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.