FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

CARE stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

