FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

