FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $31.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $267.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth $459,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

