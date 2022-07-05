FedEx Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $22.50 Per Share (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $22.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.21. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.22 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average of $226.35. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

