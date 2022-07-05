First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

