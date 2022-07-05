Brokers Set Expectations for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.46. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

